The Most Advanced Proxy Client

Proxifier allows network applications that do not support working through proxy servers to operate through a SOCKS or HTTPS proxy and chains.
Redirect connections of any internet app (browser, email, database, game, etc.) through a proxy.
Control access to resources. Route all your connections through a single entry point. Update multiple configurations remotely from a single place.
Route internet traffic through faster routes.
Lightweight and flexible alternative to VPN. Tunnel your connections through encrypted channels.
Use a proxy as a gateway for your internet activities.
Assign different proxies or chains to different connections using the rule-based system.
Proxifier is always up to date with the latest OS versions, including Windows 10 and macOS Mojave.
IPv6, HTTP(S), SOCKS, DNS via Proxy, Proxy Checker, NTLM, Windows Service, XML Config, Proxy Redundancy.
Native C++ app. No third-party dependencies. Installer size is 4 MB.
Transparent handling of connections on the system level. Best-in-class compatibility with third-party apps.
In a corporate network of 500 computers, Proxifier is deployed to forward connections through the proxy. The configuration gets managed remotely from a single control point.
A gamer from Asia has connectivity problems when playing on a US server. With Proxifier, he optimizes the routing with a chain of proxy servers.
A user needs to load-balance connections across multiple proxies. Proxifier can do this and also provide an automatic fallback if proxy is down.
Remote workers and road warriors use Proxifier as a lightweight alternative to VPN. Flexible rules allow tunneling of selected apps and targets.
A user needs to encrypt traffic for an app that does not support SSL. Proxifier forwards traffic though an SSH or SSL tunnel.
A support team needs to control the availability and performance of a service in multiple distant regions. With Proxifier, they easily switch between multiple proxies to simulate a local presence.