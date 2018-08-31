The Most Advanced Proxy Client

Download
Proxifier allows network applications that do not support working through proxy servers to operate through a SOCKS or HTTPS proxy and chains.

Key Features

Proxy Everything

Redirect connections of any internet app (browser, email, database, game, etc.) through a proxy.

Master Your Corporate Network

Control access to resources. Route all your connections through a single entry point. Update multiple configurations remotely from a single place.

Improve Your Connection

Route internet traffic through faster routes.

Security and Privacy

Lightweight and flexible alternative to VPN. Tunnel your connections through encrypted channels.

Exceed Limitations

Use a proxy as a gateway for your internet activities.

Flexibility

Assign different proxies or chains to different connections using the rule-based system.

Features and specifications

About the App

More than 10 years of experience

New Technologies

Proxifier is always up to date with the latest OS versions, including Windows 10 and macOS Mojave.

Tech Keywords

IPv6, HTTP(S), SOCKS, DNS via Proxy, Proxy Checker, NTLM, Windows Service, XML Config, Proxy Redundancy.

Flexibility

Native C++ app. No third-party dependencies. Installer size is 4 MB.

Seamless Integration

Transparent handling of connections on the system level. Best-in-class compatibility with third-party apps.

Use Cases

In a corporate network of 500 computers, Proxifier is deployed to forward connections through the proxy. The configuration gets managed remotely from a single control point.

A gamer from Asia has connectivity problems when playing on a US server. With Proxifier, he optimizes the routing with a chain of proxy servers.

A user needs to load-balance connections across multiple proxies. Proxifier can do this and also provide an automatic fallback if proxy is down.

Remote workers and road warriors use Proxifier as a lightweight alternative to VPN. Flexible rules allow tunneling of selected apps and targets.

A user needs to encrypt traffic for an app that does not support SSL. Proxifier forwards traffic though an SSH or SSL tunnel.

A support team needs to control the availability and performance of a service in multiple distant regions. With Proxifier, they easily switch between multiple proxies to simulate a local presence.

